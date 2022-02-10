-$0.02 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 260,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,182. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,660,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

