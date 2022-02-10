$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

