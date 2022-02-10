$0.09 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,777,780. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,866. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

