$0.13 EPS Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

