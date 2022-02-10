$0.20 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TU traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.