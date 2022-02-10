-$0.29 EPS Expected for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

