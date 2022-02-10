$0.30 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

