$0.39 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE SB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. 46,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

