$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,359. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 380.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

