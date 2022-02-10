$0.83 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,202. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $11,241,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $8,574,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $5,104,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

