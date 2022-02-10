$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. Welltower has a 12 month low of $62.73 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.