$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $506.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $422.19 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,271,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

