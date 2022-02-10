$1.65 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $534.49 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.34.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

