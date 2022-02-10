$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.