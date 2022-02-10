12,066 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

NOK stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

