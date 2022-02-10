12,387 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

