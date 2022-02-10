125,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 528,906 shares of company stock valued at $49,195,388 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.
Shares of DUOL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,483. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL).
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.