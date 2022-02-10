125,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 528,906 shares of company stock valued at $49,195,388 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of DUOL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,483. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.