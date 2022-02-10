1,260,262 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $28,008,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $18,817,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $3,816,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

