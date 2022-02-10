13,152 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.