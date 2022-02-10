14,167 Shares in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.51% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 405.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Portugal ETF alerts:

PGAL stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.