$148.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will announce sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivid Seats.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.
Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,042. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22.
In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 over the last quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
About Vivid Seats
Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.
