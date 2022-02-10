$148.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $148.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.94 million to $149.70 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 340,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.