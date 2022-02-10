15,223 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,418,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 147,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,950,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

