1,575,958 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,575,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,060,000. Atotech comprises 1.1% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,843,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atotech by 1,725.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Atotech by 900.2% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 949,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 854,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 25,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.