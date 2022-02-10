$18.88 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $18.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.65 million and the highest is $20.10 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,531 shares of company stock worth $939,629. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 41,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,017. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

