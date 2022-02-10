18,000 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $241,719.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

