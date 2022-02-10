19,300 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. McDonald’s makes up about 2.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,924. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

