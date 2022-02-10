$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce sales of $241.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.04 million and the lowest is $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.08 million to $866.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $911.34 million, with estimates ranging from $899.64 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 16,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,589. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $655.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

