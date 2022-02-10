24,255 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

