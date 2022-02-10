25,800 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

