$261.94 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $261.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.26 million and the lowest is $257.50 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $991.87 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $138.10.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

