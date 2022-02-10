27,300 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,086,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NYSE:OVV opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

