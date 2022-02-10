29,000 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 56,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,533. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

