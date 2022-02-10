295,797 Shares in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.81% of Merida Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 997,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 361,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.