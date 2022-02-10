$3.06 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.91. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $14.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.06. Netflix has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.