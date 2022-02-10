$354.92 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.40 million to $371.56 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Driven Brands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

