3,555,591 Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,555,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,632,000. FIL Ltd owned 1.82% of EverCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $495,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at 12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.14.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

