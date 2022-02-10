3,555,591 Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,555,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,632,000. FIL Ltd owned 1.82% of EverCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $495,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
EverCommerce stock opened at 12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.14.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.