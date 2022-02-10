$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. 2,125,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

