$40.05 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $40.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.68 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $151.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.35 million to $152.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.77 million, with estimates ranging from $200.16 million to $225.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,017 shares of company stock worth $9,680,870. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 263.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

