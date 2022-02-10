42,580 Shares in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sono-Tek Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

