4,574,312 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,574,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,261,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 1.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 762,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,908,818. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84.
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,271 shares of company stock worth $7,473,811 in the last 90 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
