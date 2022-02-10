480,000 Shares in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,218,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVVU opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

