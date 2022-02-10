480,000 Shares in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,218,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,334,000.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVVU opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU).
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.