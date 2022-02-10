$49.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $49.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.65 million and the highest is $50.19 million. Ooma posted sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $191.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $209.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE OOMA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $411.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.98 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ooma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ooma by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ooma by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

