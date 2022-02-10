51,035 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.69. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

