$515.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $515.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.20 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SFIX stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $90.68.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

