528 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.