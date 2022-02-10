5,717 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,077,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,508,000 after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.