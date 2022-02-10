60,297 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $406.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

