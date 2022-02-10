683 Capital Management LLC Buys 116,397 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,397 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 1.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $39,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.54. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,071. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

