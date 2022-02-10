683 Capital Management LLC Buys 25,391 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 2.97% of MeiraGTx worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.77. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

